Tennis Club grant a winner for Harden

The Club received $4,367.25 from the Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah, with the aim of significantly enhancing local access to structured tennis training and social tennis. Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) CEO Melissa Pinney said she was pleased with the success of the application. “Access to good training equipment is one of the biggest barriers to participation in regional sport,” Ms Pinney said. “Harden Tennis Club runs on volunteers and limited coaching hours, which means players who want to improve often can't get the consistent practice they need. “A junior, a returning adult or someone who's never held a racquet can now turn up and get quality, repeatable practice without waiting for a coach to be free. Kacie Brooks is the secretary-treasurer of the Harden Tennis Club and said she is delighted with the Club's new machine. "When we got it my seven-year-old niece and I used it at the same time and we both got use out of it, which was great," Kacie said. "We have our primary and high schools who use our courts, so we're hoping we can add it in with their school programs. "A special thanks to Melissa at the HRDC, we wouldn't have been able to do it without her and her team. This announcement comes as part of a wider initiative for sport in Harden-Murrumburrah, piloted by HRDC. "This is exactly the kind of project the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan 2026-28 is there to encourage: active lifestyles, stronger community connections and better local sporting facilities,” Ms Pinney said. “HRDC is pleased to be supporting the Club with project oversight and reporting, and I'd thank the Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah for once again backing a local group with a clear plan and the volunteers to deliver it." In future the machine will be bookable online, but for now if you fancy a hit you can contact Kacie on 0402 626 181.