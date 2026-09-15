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Tennis Club grant a winner for Harden

<p>Kirsty Edwards from the Community Bank with junior player Tanna Brooks and HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n
<p>Kirsty Edwards from the Community Bank with junior player Tanna Brooks and HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n

Kirsty Edwards from the Community Bank with junior player Tanna Brooks and HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney. PHOTO: Supplied

The Harden Tennis Club’s practice facilities have been boosted by a successful recent grant application, allowing them to purchase a new ball machine.
Russ Haylock
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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