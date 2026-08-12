While the Harden Hawks have secured the minor premiership across both grades with their wins against UC Stars over the weekend, they are not resting on their laurels as they prepare to take on Bungendore Tigers in the last round of the general season this Saturday.

The Hawks defeated UC Stars 60 - 12 over the weekend and while the win was good, Hawks' Nick Halls said UC were struggling while they were on the top.

Mr Halls said it's been a long, hard year and it was a good chance to play some footy, rest some guys and allow others to get some footy leading into what will be a hard month of footy.

While the win over the weekend locked them in as minor premiers, Mr Halls said they are going to treat it as their first game of the semis, as they have a good recent history of competitiveness and will be a hard game.

"Everyone wants to rev the engine going into the semis, you don't want to go in on a loss," he said.

In the women's match, the Hawkettes claimed a 56-0 win over UC Stars, also securing the minor premiership for the Hawkettes.

Hawkette's Georgia Smith said UC were light on numbers and do it tough, seeming to get Harden on the back end of the season.

Ms Smith said they were grateful that UC made the trip over as last year they were set to play in the same round, but UC had to forfeit.

Looking forward to this weekend's match against Bungendore, Ms Smith said they aren't going to slack off now, despite getting the minor premiership.

"This is definitely a game that we want to get a win as we actually had a draw against these girls in round three this year," she said.

"So we're looking to pick up from that and hopefully get another two points on the board."

This will be one of the first times in more than ten years that the Hawks have claimed the minor premierships, Mr Halls said, however the Hawkettes have been very successful over the years with minor premierships.

As such this will be the first time in many years both teams will be able to play their first round of semis together at home for some time.

Ms Smith said it is nice to have the minor premiership sealed and she is so proud of the girls for achieving that before the season is ended.

However, Ms Smith said they are not going to slack off as the minor premiership is nothing without the actual premiership.