The Saturday event was the NRL single stableford sponsored by Geoff Hill. The winner was Bernard Maloney with 41 points from Charlie Webber with 39 points. The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Cameron Hobbs and the 17th was won by Nick Bush.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Cameron Hobbs and he received a voucher for $80. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 14th and was won by Scott Nolan on a card draw.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won and is alive again next week. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Craig Collins. The Salami Brother Pizza award were won by Darryl Brown. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 82 players.

Saturday was also Round 1 of Handiskins and the were 43 entrants. The winner was Bernard Maloney with 41 points and Cameron Hobbs was the LVTong NTP winner.

Round 2 is to be played on the 8th August. Its not to late to enter as Handiskins is played over five rounds and its your best three rounds that count.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is currently beyond our members skill set!

Upcoming events.

Saturday 25 July is the Tester Porter Services Two Person Ambrose. A minimum of six drives each player - must have three drives on the front nine and three drives on the back nine.

Saturday 1 August is the Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning monthly medals.

Saturday 8 August- Handiskins Round 2.

The Wednesday medley was won by Tom McKnight with 38 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Craig Webber (8 balls) with 36 points from Patrick FitzGerald (6 balls) with 35 points.

Fourth was David Hamblin (4 balls) with 34 points on a countback from Gary Nicolls (3 balls) and Chris Campbell (2 balls). The Pro Pin was won by Ian Lanham and he received a voucher for $73. Balls went to 29 points and there were 57 players.

The Friday medley was won by Chris Keevil with 34 points and she won 4 balls. Runner up was Sandra Holmes (2 balls) with 33 points. Balls went to 29 points and there were 9 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Jack Nicolls with 38 points on a countback and he won 8 balls. Runner up was Dean Schofield (6 balls) with 38 points from Tim Norman (5 balls). Fourth was Shaun Rolfe (4 balls) with 36 points from Gavin Marshall (3 balls) with 35 points on a count back from Rhett Foreman (2 balls). The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was not won and the jackpot is $90 next week. The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $36. Balls went to 32 points on a count back and there were 42 players.

The Social Club played a 14 holes event and the winner was Jono Eastwood with 51 nett. Jono received a $25 voucher from Donges IGA. Many thanks to Wendy & Robert for your sponsorship.

Runner up was Jarrod Kite with 52 nett and Brendan Robinson was 3rd with 53 nett.

Next week its holes 1- 14 played off the Blue Tees. The sponsors are Simon Roberts & Peter Arabin. Tee off times are 7.15am to 7.30am.