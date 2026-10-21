State win another string to Tracey’s bow

Harden sharp shooter Tracey Stringer was named Ladies High Gun winner at NSW Clay Target Shooting’s State Championships in Wagga Wagga last month. Despite pulling out twice before the event, Tracey was able to juggle things around to make the southwestern trip to the titles. Competing over four days in various events was a test to her endurance, however she came out on top, winning the event and a place in the state team for next year’s nationals event. “There’s always some nerves, because of the prestigious nature of the event, but once you’ve had your first 25 targets you tend to settle down,” she said. “You get a bit of chance to go over went on in the previous event, and have a bit of a brief with yourself. “Consistency is a really big thing in clay target shooting. “My timing and my consistency wasn’t 100% going into the event, so you’re mentally trying to improve on things to improve your round and take with you into your next event.” She revealed the superstitious nature of the sport as well, and some of her habits when competing, and her lucky orange Nikes. “The last time I had an alternating colour scheme I didn’t shoot well, so now I’m back on a matching hat and joggers. “If I wear a particular hat and don’t shoot well, it’s probably a year until I can wear it again.” Tracey was also recently presenting with a copy of a Community Recognition Statement read in the NSW Parliament, honouring her outstanding achievements in clay target shooting. Tracey alongside Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, who presented her with a Community Recognition Statement earlier this month. “It was a very pleasant surprise, and to have Steph’s backing for that – she’s done a lot in the firearms space – she’s really pushed fairness for firearms holders,” she said. “It was a privilege to recognise her achievements in the NSW Parliament,” Ms Cooke said earlier this month. “Tracey’s success on the world stage has put Harden and the wider Hilltops region firmly in the spotlight and demonstrates the outstanding talent that exists across the area,” “Tracey is not only an exceptional athlete but also a wonderful ambassador for clay target shooting, inspiring people of all ages to get involved in the sport.” Next up on the horizon is the Victorian State Titles in November, as Tracey aims for her most prolific year of titles on record.