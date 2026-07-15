The Saturday event was a 3 Stick 4BBB sponsored by Gavin Marshall & Craig Watson. The winners were Spud Smithers and Zack Smith with 44 points on a countback from Greg Hennock and Christian Rowan.

Third spot went to Steve Dewar and Levi French with 43 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Greg Hennock and the 17th was won by Andrew Aiken. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Greg Hennock and he received a voucher for $46.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 11th and was not struck. The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won and is alive again next week. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Jaydan Oliver.

Gavin and Craig put on a card draw for some refreshments and the winners were Mark Hawker, Peter Webber and Shaun Rolfe. The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Chris Campbell and Casey Wall. Balls went down to 38 points and there were 47 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is currently beyond our members skill set!

Upcoming events.

Saturday 18 July is round 1 of Handiskins and the NRL single stableford sponsored by Geoff Hill. Wear your favourite team colours.

Saturday 25 July is the Tester Porter Services Two Person Ambrose. A minimum of six drives each player - must have three drives on the front nine and three drives on the back nine.

Saturday 1 August is the Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning monthly medals.

Saturday 8 August- Handiskins Round 2.

The Wednesday medley was won by Geoff Connelly with 39 points and he won 10 balls. Runner up was Riley Hatch (8 balls) with 38 points from Terry Shipp (6 balls) with 36 points.

Fourth was Peter Kirkwood (4 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Brian Norman (3 balls) and Mark McCormick (2 balls). The Pro Pin was won by Peter Kirkwood and he received a voucher for $42. Balls went to 29 points and there were 52 players.

The Friday medley was won by Ben Baker with 37 points on a countback and he won 4 balls. Runner up was Grant Harding (2 balls) with 37 points. Balls went to 32 points and there were 10 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Michael Corbett with 37 points on a countback and he won 4 balls. Runner up was Rhett Foreman (2 balls) with 37 points. The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was not won and the jackpot is $60 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by Jim Brewster and he received a voucher for $7. Balls went to 33 points and there were 9 players.

The Social Club played a 14 holes event and the winner was Brendan Robinson with 51 nett. Brendan received a $20 voucher from P.J’s.

Many thanks to Amy and Kerry for your sponsorship.

Runner up was Peter Campbell with 55 nett and Clem Read was 3rd with 56 nett. The jackpot hole was the 10th and Simon Roberts won 12 balls. Gobbles to Gary Nichols on the 4th and Murray Hanley on the 5th.

Next week its holes 1- 14.