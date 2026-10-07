Sawyer, Barton on target

The annual Day/Night event began with the 25 target Club handicap sponsored by J & A Geotech Testing. It was an all-Boorowa affair in the Handicap with Jim Sawyer winning the event with the only 25/25. A record 10 shooters shot 24/25 so the shoot off initially consisted of two squads. Paul Martin and Floyd Cummings went the distance with Floyd outgunning Paul with a shoot off score of 32/32 to take second place in the Handicap and Paul taking third place honours with a shoot off score of 31/32. The second event was the 75 Mixed Targets event. The overall winner was another Boorowa Member Glenn Barton with a score of 124/125 (50/50). Sam Waugh from Warwick took out first in AA Grade with a score of 124/125 (49/50). Joseph O’Brien from Majura Park came second in AA with a score of 123/125. Alannah Jarvis from Majura Park was the best in A Grade with a score of 120/125 (25/25) following up from winning the same event last year. Adam Brown from Orange coming second on 120/125 (22/25). Daniel Taylor from Canowindra won B Grade with a score of 117/125, second in B Grade was Paul Martin with 115/125. Jim Sawyer won C Grade with a score of 113/125 and second in C Grade was won Bradley Anderson from Boorowa on 112/125. The third event of the day was the NSW State Night 50 Target. The overall winner was Greg Coleman from NSW Gun Club with a score of 50/50 (3/3). Mick O’Dowd from Tumut took out first in AA Grade with a score of 50/50 (2/3). Second place was a four-way tie and they elected to split the prize. Nicholas Elliott, Glenn Barton, Dan Power and Aaron Jones (Boorowa) all tied on 49/50. The best in A Grade was Simon Smith from Goulburn on 46/50, second in A was Giulio Serafin from Boorowa 43/50 (7/7). Roslyn Bradford from Boorowa won B Grade with a score of 47/50 and second place went to Michael Reid from Yass with a score of 46/50 (5/5). Jim Sawyer won C Grade with a score of 48/50 and second place in C Grade went to Paul Parker with a score of 43/50. The overall High Gun was won by Glenn Barton scoring 197/200 for the day. Roslyn Bradford from Boorowa won the Ladies High Gun with a score of 181/200. Samuel Laughton won the Junior High Gun with a score of 167/200. Paul Martin took out the Veteran High Gun with a score of 183/200.