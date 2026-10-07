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Sawyer, Barton on target

<p> Geoff Mason with NSW State Night 50T DB winner Greg Coleman from NSW Gun Club Sydney. </p>\\n
<p> Geoff Mason with NSW State Night 50T DB winner Greg Coleman from NSW Gun Club Sydney. </p>\\n

Geoff Mason with NSW State Night 50T DB winner Greg Coleman from NSW Gun Club Sydney.

Forty competitors lined up for Boorowa Clay Target Club's most recent competition late last month.
By EDDIE CUMMINGS
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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