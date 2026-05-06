After a strong start to the season, the Harden Red Devils are ready to take on the Boorowa Goldies in what will be a grand final rematch for the men's squads.

This weekend's matches have followed on from a strong weekend out against Temora on Saturday, 2 May.

The Harden She Devils came up against a strong Temora Tuskerettes squad, and despite putting on fierce competition, Temora were able to finish the game with a 22-7 win.

Despite the scoreboard, Harden's Charlie Brown said it was a pretty tight hustle for the majority of the game and were right with Temora right till the end when the visitors put a last couple of tries in.

The She Devils started well, scoring first points and leading up until half time. The girls showed great ball skill and defence to go in 7-7 at the half.

In the second half the Tuskerettes came out with great defence, putting Harden under pressure and finding holes in tired defence later in the half.

Mr Brown said with Temora being last year's premiers they are the benchmark for Harden to get to through the season.

Also contributing to the result was a larger bench from Temora, with Harden having two reserves on the bench, with Mr Brown saying it is hard to play a full game performance with only two on the bench, no matter how fit you are.

Mr Brown said they will play together more, nail down their structures and come up against Temora again with a bit more confidence.

In the men's match, Harden fared a little better, coming away with a 31 - 5 win over the visitors, despite the game being called early due to a couple of injuries in the second half.

Mr Brown said the boys had a good win and were playing pretty well on the day.

With continuous pressure, Harden was able to cross for a few quick tries giving the Devils a strong early lead, however Temora showed up strong, running hard and making their tackles count.

Looking forward to this weekend, with a grand final rematch, and both squads currently undefeated, Mr Brown said this will tell them how they are going and what they need to improve on.

This weekend is set to be a massive weekend with Harden and Boorowa contesting for the Annie McGuigan Shield, as well as Harden celebrating the club's fiftieth anniversary.

"This is probably the biggest day on the calendar that the rugby club has had for the four or five years since I've been involved with it," he said.

"Everyone is pretty excited."

The women's match will kick off at 1:30pm and the men will kick off at 2:30pm.