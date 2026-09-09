Harden Hat-Trick

The Harden Junior Rugby Club have been crowned grand final winners in three of four age groups after a successful trip to Leeton last Sunday. The Under 10s were the first on the park and trailed 7-0 at half-time in their match against the Wagga Crows. They hit back early in the second but found themselves down again soon after. With less than 10 minutes remaining they scored but couldn’t convert to bring the score to 14-12. Will Manchester burrowed over late in the game to secure the win on the buzzer. Jeremy Martin is a Harden junior coach, and he travelled up for all four matches. “They didn’t drop their heads, they never stopped fighting and got the win,” Jeremy said. The Under 12s went on next to face the West Wyalong Pirates. The Devils were in front for much of the contest but couldn’t pull away until late, scoring back-to-back tries to put the game to bed. “West Wyalong were unreal, but our boys and girls were able to break through and score out wide,” Jeremy said. A late try to the Pirates meant the score finished at 26-12. The Under 10s Tri-Tag continued the trend, going try for try for much of their match against Young but eventually pulling away to win 35-25. “We’ve had some great battles with Young Yabbies Pink, so hats off to them for a great game,” Jeremy said. The Under 16s fell just short of making it four in four for the day. They trailed Young 19-17 soon after half time, before the score blew out to 40-17 to the Yabbies. The Devils never gave up but were beaten 40-36. “The momentum swung all game, and we nearly got it back at the end but couldn’t quite catch them," Jeremy said.