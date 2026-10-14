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From a Boorowa workshop to training the Wallabies

<p>Enforcer Pro Scrum Machine almost ready for delivery.</p>\\n
<p>Enforcer Pro Scrum Machine almost ready for delivery.</p>\\n

Enforcer Pro Scrum Machine almost ready for delivery.

Nearly 30 years on, every Enforcer machine is still built in Boorowa
Dean Franklin
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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