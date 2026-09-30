Social media
Home page>Sport>Rugby League>Taylor's 30 try season
Rugby League

Taylor's 30 try season

<p>Eliza in her Belconnen United Sharks Uniform. PHOTOS: Eliza Taylor</p>\\n
<p>Eliza in her Belconnen United Sharks Uniform. PHOTOS: Eliza Taylor</p>\\n

Eliza in her Belconnen United Sharks Uniform. PHOTOS: Eliza Taylor

Boorowa junior tops try-scoring charts in premiership win with Belconnen
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 06:06

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES