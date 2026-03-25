With only a few short weeks before the 2026 season officially kicks off, the Boorowa Rovers are ready to go after a strong pre season routine of training.

The Rovers started training in early February, and they have welcomed a few newer faces to the squads, according to the Boorowa Rovers' Alex Stewart.

This year they have also welcomed back a women's squad, after not fielding a team in the women's competition last year, Mr Steward said, and the team has a lot of locals who are keen to play.

For the men's squad, Mr Stewart said they have welcomed a few returning players as well as younger places coming up.

In the lead up to the seasons first round game, the Rovers will be hosting the Moruya Sharks this Saturday, 28 March for the annual Ack Weyman Shield trial match.

Mr Stewart said this trial match has been running since 2019 and it helps set up the season for the Rovers and they can gauge how they're going depending on the results of the match.

Currently Moruya hold the Shield, and Mr Stewart said it hopefully puts a bit of fire back in the Rovers who are also playing at home after travelling to Moruaya last year.

Mr Stewart said pre season games like this are always a good way to see how they are going to go and gives them an idea if they need to make positional changes.

The Rovers are set to take on the Crookwell Green Devils on Sunday, 11 April at Crookwell.

Mr Stewart said it is always a good match up between the Rovers and Crookwell.

Looking forward, Mr Stewart said they hoping to have a good year and welcome anyone who wants to watch some footy and be involved.