Harden junior rugby league honours season's best

Junior rugby league players from Harden and Boorowa were celebrated at the clubs' season presentation, held at McLean Oval in Harden on Saturday 19 September, with best and fairest, coaches' and perpetual trophies awarded across grades from the Under 6s to the Under 16s. Best and fairest winners were: Under 6s: Olivia Lewis-Knight (Harden), Rowley Allen (Boorowa) Under 7s: Hudson Schofield (Harden), Mickey Wethered (Boorowa) Under 8s: Darcy Hawkins (Harden), Arthur Allen (Boorowa) Under 8s League Tag: Pippa Murray (Harden), Farro Johnson (Boorowa) Under 9s: Kade Leitner (Harden), James Taylor (Boorowa) Under 10s: Sonny Potts and Lachlan Halls (Harden/Boorowa) Under 10s League Tag: Tillie McIntosh (Harden), Laine Dowling (Boorowa) Under 11s: Lachlan Mahoney (Harden/Boorowa) Under 12s: Liam Beal (Harden), Emmett Crozier (Boorowa) Under 12s Girls Tag: Elle Burns (Harden/Boorowa) Under 12s League Tag: Ivy Chamberlain (Harden), Roxy Taylor (Boorowa) Under 13s: Beau Manwaring (Harden/Boorowa) Under 14s: Archie McIntosh (Harden/Boorowa) Under 14s League Tag: Phoebe Brown (Harden/Boorowa) Under 14s Girls Tag: Chloe Bongiorno (Harden/Boorowa) Under 16 League Tag: Imogen Grange (Harden/Boorowa) Belinda Lawler was named players' player in the Under 16s Girls Tag. Perpetual and Club trophies went as follows. Harden Country Club Trophy (Junior League Tag) - Haidie Stevens. Jonte Pobjie Memorial Trophy (Under 9s) - Henry Corkhill. Jason Davis Memorial Trophy (up to Under 10s) - Darcy Hawkins. Zain Weston Pearce Trophy (Under 11s) - Lachlan Mahoney. Mat Brown Memorial Trophy (senior ages) - Charlie Beal. Harden Bendigo Bank Trophy (senior female) - Georgia Jones. Murrumburrah High School Award (Under 12 to Under 15) - Beau Manwaring. Lexie Adam Trophy - Audrey Grange. Bill West Memorial Award and Club person of the year - Cie-Anne Dyball. Junior Clubperson of the year - Riley Murray. Player of the finals, boys tackle - Beau Manwaring. Player of the finals, girls tackle - Tilly O'Connor. Player of the finals, girls league tag - Halle Brown. Ken Malone Memorial Best and Fairest Under 8 (tackle) - Arthur Allen. Boorowa JRL Life Members Junior Champion (tackle) - Arthur Allen. Boorowa JRL most improved overall - Deon Nicholas. Kay McDonald Boorowa rookie of the year - Ivy Corkhill. Crossbuild most constructive player - Will Cross and Lara Taylor. Boorowa JRL tag champion - Roxy Taylor. Chris Turner most committed player - Ned Halls and Emily Ford. Jack Elkins Junior Clubperson award - Ivy Taylor. Les McInnes Memorial senior champion - Emmett Crozier. Beere Family league tag player of the final - Lisa Taylor. Beere Family tackle player of the final - Hilton Apps. Clubperson of the year — Belinda Reid. Life member — Howard Horne. Club values medallions went to Charlotte Murray, Artie Jones, Imogen Steel, Jack Mahoney and Paige Dyball. Under 6s tackle ready medallions went to 13 Harden and 13 Boorowa players, and 12 combined Bush Hawks players received the Under 12s inaugural girls tackle medallions.