With only four teams in the competition and 14 rounds scheduled, there were more byes than games played in this year's Group 9 Northern Pool Under 13s competition.

That didn't stop the Harden-Boorowa Bushhawks from recording just two losses for the season and claiming the minor premiership in the Northern Pool.

Harden-Boorowa booked their grand final berth with a commanding 30-6 semi-final win over Tumut JRL, while Temora Dragons accounted for Young Cherrypickers 24-8 to set up the decider.

Both teams travelled to Junee to play in the Northern Pool grand final, with the Bushhawks coming away with a 12-10 win at Loftus Oval.

The two sides had met twice already this season, with each side securing a win, setting up a genuine decider, and Harden-Boorowa held their nerve when it counted.

Tries for Harden-Boorowa came from Hilton Apps, Maddyn Trotter and Beau Manwaring, while Ollie Pike and Noah Swanston crossed for Temora Dragons.

Temora Dragons had the better day off the tee, converting one from two attempts, while Harden-Boorowa were unable to add the extras from their three chances.

Try-scorer Maddyn Trotter said the team's composure under pressure was the difference.

"I wasn't sure we were going to win when I looked up at half time and we were behind, but our team work and defensive skills paid off," Trotter said.

"It feels unreal to have scored a try in the grand final and for our team to have won."

Beau Manwaring was awarded the Rick Keast Medal for best on ground.

The win sends Harden-Boorowa through to Wagga to face Southern Pool premiers Wagga Kangaroos, who accounted for Wagga Brothers 28-26, in the Group 9 finals.

Meanwhile in the seniors the Boorowa Rovers season came to an end on Sunday, coming up just short against North Canberra Bears to be beaten 36-34.

Trailing 26-8 at one stage, their season looked all but gone.

A late flurry of points put them in touching distance, but ultimately they fell short and have bowed out of the 2026 George Tooke competition.