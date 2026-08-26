The Boorowa Rovers have beaten the Bungendore Tigers 28-10 to keep their 2026 Blumers Lawyers George Tooke Shield title hopes alive.

Rovers centre Will Fahey scored inside the first three minutes to set the tone for the hosts, with Boorowa scoring two more tries to take a lead of 14-6 into half time.

The second half saw the Rovers run away with tries to Matt Canellis and Adam Hinds securing the victory, with the Tigers scoring one late consolation try.

The Rovers will travel to the nation’s capital this Sunday 30 August to face the North Canberra Bears in the minor semi-final.

Rovers Captain-Coach Cooper Cross said he was pleased with the team’s ability to deliver a win in front of their home fans.

Finishing fourth in the regular season means they Rovers are afforded no slip-ups, as they prepare for another do-or-die match this weekend.

“North Canberra re very big in the middle, so we’ll look to move them around the park, kick early to corners and use our strike out wide,” Cross said.

In their two bouts with the Bears this season they’ve been beaten 14-34 at home in Round 2 and 16-20 on the road in Round 9.

“We’ve got the best attacking side in the comp in my opinion, but our defence has been what’s let us down at times,” Cross said.

While the Rovers enjoyed their triumph on Sunday the Roverettes’ league tag season came to an end as they were defeated 16-10 by Bungendore.

“It was good for them to get a team back this year, most games they played short and stuck it to a lot of teams, but if they had a few more I think they would have gone a bit further,” Cross said on the league tag sides efforts this season.

Meanwhile on Saturday afternoon the major semi-final will see minor premiers the Harden Hawks will host the Crookwell Green Devils at McLean Oval starting at 2:30pm.

Crookwell defeated North Canberra 46-24 last weekend, while Harden had the chance to rest, their reward for finishing at the top of the table.

The Hawks have defeated the Green Devils twice this season, winning 24-12 in Crookwell and 34-4 more recently at home.

The winner of that clash will graduate to the grand final, while the loser have another chance and host the winner of Boorowa vs North Canberra.

The Hawkettes will also be on show at McLean Oval, taking on North Canberra from 1pm.