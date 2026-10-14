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Rovers recognise stars

<p>Rovers Best and Fairest Cooper Cross. PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers</p>\\n
<p>Rovers Best and Fairest Cooper Cross. PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers</p>\\n

Rovers Best and Fairest Cooper Cross. PHOTO: Boorowa Rovers

Cross, Porch and Pye claim top honours at Boorowa Rovers awards
Dean Franklin
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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