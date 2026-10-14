Rovers recognise stars

Boorowa Rovers celebrated the end of its season at the club’s presentation night on Saturday night, with Cooper Cross named the Rovers’ best and fairest and the Roverettes award shared between Lily Porch and Imogen Pye. Cross also took home the Rovers’ highest point scorer award. Will Fahey had a strong night, named player of the finals and best back, and finishing as the side’s highest try scorer. Matthew Canellis was recognised as best forward and most consistent player, while Charlie Fogg received the coach’s award. Imogen Pye also won three awards for the Roverettes. Along with sharing the best and fairest, she was the team’s highest point scorer and shared the best defender award with Rachel Stewart. Stewart was also named most consistent player. Gen Carmody was awarded best forward and players’ player, Lily Porch added best back to her best and fairest, and Cheyenne Grocott-Robins received the coach’s award. Mat Batt took home the Clubperson of the Year Rovers award winners Best and fairest: Cooper Cross Players’ player: Mat Batt Player of the finals: Will Fahey Coach’s award: Charlie Fogg Best forward: Matthew Canellis Best back: Will Fahey Best defender: Nick Stephens Rookie of the year: Josh Noakes Highest try scorer: Will Fahey Highest point scorer: Cooper Cross Most consistent: Matthew Canellis Most improved: Riley Powderley Roverettes award winners Best and fairest: Lily Porch and Imogen Pye Players’ player: Gen Carmody Coach’s award: Cheyenne Grocott-Robins Best forward: Gen Carmody Best back: Lily Porch Best defender: Imogen Pye and Rachel Stewart Rookie of the year: Alice Dymock Highest try scorer: Mackella Pye Highest point scorer: Imogen Pye Most consistent: Rachel Stewart Most improved: Kaitlin Reid