The Boorowa Rovers have had a strong day off football against the Snowy River Bears on Saturday 30 March with wins in both grades.

Both teams put on strong displays with both claiming the win.

In the men's match, Boorowa were able to claim a 58-6 after leading 28-6 at halftime, despite being down seven players.

Why the men's squad were down seven players over the weekend, Boorowa Rovers' Alex Stewart said they were still able to field a full squad of 20 players.

"I think the blokes that had to fill in the spots really stood up," he said.

He puts some of squad's success down to their fitness training and it was a must win game for Boorowa to get some more points on the board.

While the Bears came out strong in the second half, but once the Rovers found their feet they were able to keep the pressure up.

In the women's match the Roverettes defeated the Snowy River Bears 24-0 after leading by 4-0 at halftime.

Mr Stewart said the Roverettes were pretty much at full strength and it showed on the scoreboard.

While the Roverettes had a lot of possession pf the ball in the first half, Mr Stewart said but they weren't able to finish many of their plays.

However after the half time break, the Roverettes came out fresh and were able to finish strong.

This weekend is a general bye for the JUne long weekend and the following week will see the Rovers heading across to Harden to challenge the Hawks.