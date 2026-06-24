The Boorowa Rovers have taken on a strong Crookwell outfit when they hosted the Green Devils on Saturday 20 June.

Despite facing a loss over the weekend, the Rovers kept the game close, finishing out the game with a final score of 17-10.

Rovers' Alex Stewart said they didn't capitalise in their attacks and few times the Rovers went wide in their set plays they made a few mistakes which Crookwell capitalised on.

While he admits they didn't play how they should have, Mr Stewart said they held out pretty well to keep the score where it was and hung on well as Crookwell kept coming on for the whole game.

The Roverettes had a lot more success on Saturday, finishing out the day with a 14-10 win over the Crookwell She Devils.

Mr Stewart said their win was very impressive and really good to watch, with it being a while since the Roverettes claiming a win over the Crookwell squad.

With Crookwell being one of the teams to beat this season, Mr Stewart said the Roverettes just got to their sets and played to how they usually train, which was good to see.

Among the standouts on the day for the Roverettes were Rachel Stewart, Gen Carmody and Lilly Porch.

In a post to Facebook, it was also announced that Mackella Pye also clocked up 100 games, being the first to do it for the Roverettes.

Along with hosting Crookwell, Boorowa also celebrated the women in their club with their Ladies Day.

Mr Stewart said this year saw one of their biggest turnouts yet with around 60 ladies coming down to celebrate with the club.

Looking ahead the Rovers and Roverettes will be heading off to take on the North Canberra Bears who are one of the teams to beat Mr Stewart said, in both matches.

With a big week of training, Mr Stewart said they hopefully can get a win away.