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Ripper race day at Harden

<p>Pickaxe crossed the line first, with jockey Leigh Taylor unable to contain his joy. PHOTO: ASP Media</p>\\n
<p>Pickaxe crossed the line first, with jockey Leigh Taylor unable to contain his joy. PHOTO: ASP Media</p>\\n

Pickaxe crossed the line first, with jockey Leigh Taylor unable to contain his joy. PHOTO: ASP Media

Ten-to-one outsider storms home to win the Harden Picnic Cup
Russ Haylock
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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