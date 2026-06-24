Despite some fierce opposition from the Young Yabbies, the Harden Red Devils first grade squad have managed to retain the win over the weekend's matchup which also saw Harden celebrating their ladies day.

The Red Devils were able to defeat their Young rivals 27-17 and claim the bonus point victory.

Unfortunately for the She Devils, they were just pipped by the Yabbettes 10-19.

Harden Red Devils' Charlie Brown said the She Devils started off really strong, but ran out of steam in the second half, with a smaller bench and several players out with injuries.

Even though they lost, Mr Brown said the women's squad are still hanging in there, and are going pretty well despite going down to a couple of close games in recent weeks.

The She Devils flew out of the gates to put the score at 10 nil, before the Yabbettes struck back and put on the sustained pressure to win the game.

Mr Brown said this weekend also saw the club celebrate their Ladies Day, and was one of the biggest ladies day yet.

This ladies day was a chance for the club to say thank you to all the ladies that make everything happen around the place, Mr Brown said, and the ladies are a big part of their club.

Across to the men's match, Mr Brown said they put on a good performance, though Young has improved a lot from the last time they played each other.

For a while during the game, the score was sitting at 22-17 and Mr Brown said it could have gone either way as Young were pretty strong on the day.

Mr Brown said it was a really good and hard game of footy and it was a fair testament to the Red Devils for holding out to claim the win and the bonus point.

Coming up this weekend the Harden Red Devils are heading off to Temora.

Mr Brown said it will be a massive game for the girls and a real test for them and hopefully the boys can keep their winning run.