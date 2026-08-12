The Harden Red Devils have faced mixed results in the first round of the semi finals, with the men's squad being narrowly defeated by the Boorowa Goldies 22-14 in the major semi finals, while the women's squad defeated West Wyalong 27 - 15 in the minor semi finals.

The Red Devils run is not over yet, despite the loss and they will be facing off against Cootamundra Tri-Colours this weekend in the preliminary Final. The She Devils will continue their finals run this weekend when they face off against Grenfell Pink Panthers.

Harden's Charlie Brown said it is great to still have both teams still in it, with this weekend being another chance for the men and the women's squad get to push their case a little bit further.

Looking back at last weekend's matches, Mr Brown said it was one of the best performances he's seen from the She Devils in a while.

Despite a few tough losses and a lot of hard work, Mr Brown said the girls have really come together as a team and it's good to see them peaking at the right time.

In the men's match, Mr Brown said they were a little behind the eight ball and while they can't take away from Boorowa, who are always good, Harden need to work on getting the ball moving and going forward.

"We've got a good team and a lot of good players, we just need to get it stuck together on the Saturday. Which another week of training I'm sure we'll be up for on the weekend," he said.

Looking ahead Mr Brown said both teams will have to be at their best when they face off against Cootamundra and Grenfell this weekend in Harden.

Following the season Harden will be hosting their presentation night and AGM on Friday 11 September and everyone is invited to attend.