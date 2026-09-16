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Premiership glory for Hawks and Hawkettes

<p>The victorious, undefeated 2026 Harden Hawks after their 20-6 win. PHOTOS: Ryan Long</p>\\n
<p>The victorious, undefeated 2026 Harden Hawks after their 20-6 win. PHOTOS: Ryan Long</p>\\n

The victorious, undefeated 2026 Harden Hawks after their 20-6 win. PHOTOS: Ryan Long

Record-breaking year of rugby league across the twin towns
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 05:00

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