Premiership glory for Hawks and Hawkettes

Harden have become the first team since 2014 to secure dual George Tooke Shield titles, winning both grand finals at McLean Oval last Saturday. Facing off against the North Canberra Bears in both matches, the hosts prevailed and were duly crowned premiers for the dominant seasons they’ve enjoyed. In the men’s the Bears had the first chance to put points on the board with a routine penalty goal, but the attempt hit the upright and bounced out. The Hawks marched upfield immediately, with Jarrod Sharman finding a pass to put Joie Whybrow over for the first try in the 12th minute. Drew Arabin was the next man over, following on from a break from fullback Jack Nicholls to put the hosts up 10-0. North Canberra clawed back with a try before half-time but conceded again to make it 14-6 at the break. The late first half try went to Kyle Sharp, and despite the resistance of the Bears it was Sharp who stepped up once again to put the game to bed in the 62nd minute. The final score of 20-6 reflected Harden’s strength on both sides of the ball throughout the season. They were buoyed to run out with their best foot forward having seen the Hawkettes seal a fifth straight premiership earlier in the day. Fullback Taylah Wilson was the first try scorer, benefitting from some slick ball play from her teammates. They would have to wait until deep into the second half to cross the stripe again, with Smith sisters Georgia and Clare scoring in quick succession to wrap the game up. The final score of 18-0 completed their 2026 campaign and half decade dynasty of grand final victories. The only other team to have won both senior titles was Binalong back in 2014, the first year of the league tag competition. The Hawks and Hawkettes will together toast their record-breaking undefeated season this Saturday at their presentation night at McLean Oval.