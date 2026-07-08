By CRAIG WATSON

The Saturday event was the July Monthly Medals sponsored by Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.

The medal winners were Scott Nolan in A Grade with 67 nett, Jim Glasheen in B Grade with 70 nett and Paul Anderson won C Grade with 67 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Scott Nolan in A Grade with 69, Mark McCormick in B Grade with 84 and Tim Maloney in C Grade with 89.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Matt McKnight (24) in A Grade, Jim Glasheen (26) in B Grade and Tim Maloney (29) in C Grade.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Mat McKnight and the 17th was won by Riley Hatch. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Justine Makeham and she received a voucher for $67.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 3rd and was won by Grant Harding.

The McAllister Motors second shot NTPs were won by Grant Harding in A.Grade on the 3rd, Tom McKnight in B.Grade on the 9th and the 15th was not struck in C Grade.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $440 on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $460 next week. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by David Hamblin. The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Gary Anderson, Tom McKnight and Craig Collins. Balls went down to 75 nett on a countback and there were 68 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players tried their best but the prize remains elusive. Many thanks to Andrew, your challenge is currently beyond our members skill set!

Upcoming events.

Saturday 11 July is a 3 Stick 4BBB sponsored by Gavin Marshall & Craig Watson. Saturday 18 July is round 1 of Handiskins and the NRL single stableford sponsored by Geoff Hill. Wear your favourite team colours.

The Wednesday 4BBB medley was won by Casey Ashton with 39 points and he won 6 balls. Runner up were Grant Harding (5 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Greg Nolan (4 balls). Fourth was Pat Hatton (3 balls) with 35 points from Brett Scelly (2 balls) with 34 points on a countback. Balls went to 29 points and there were 31 players.

The Friday medley was a wash out and will return next week.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by James Lamb with 39 points and he won six balls. Runner up was Zac Smith (5 balls) with 36 points from James French (four balls). Michael Smith (3 balls) was fourth with 34 points on a countback.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was won by James Lamb on a card draw. The jackpot resets to $30 next week. The Pro Pin was won by Mat McKnight and he received a voucher for $32.

The Social Club played their Memorial Day 14 holes event. The winner was Will Albert with 51 nett from Simon Roberts with 55 nett and Col Gilchrist was third with 56 nett. There were 18 players.

Next week its holes 1-5 and 10-18.