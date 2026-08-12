NETBALL

Young netballers from across the region will again converge on the local courts this Sunday for Forbes Netball Association’s NetSetGo and junior gala day.

This event is all about giving our younger players or those who aren’t in representative teams for the season an opportunity to be part of an event like this.

Players are invited to join former Australian Diamond netballer Susan Pettit on the courts from 9am for a fun skills warm-up and this is an increasingly popular part of the day.

Last year, 150 netballers 12 years and under took part in Susan’s warm-ups, the association’s Robyn Kenny said.

Games start at 10.30am with the association expecting to host about 200 players for the day.

The Forbes association will field two NetSetGo teams of seven to nine-year-olds, as well as 10 years, 11 years and 12 years teams.

“At lot of the time this will be the only time NetSetGo players – boys and girls – have the opportunity to play in a carnival, in a gala day,” Mrs Kenny said.

“It’s a really special day for 12-and-under players that are there to have fun and play on the day.”

It’s also a great opportunity for our up-and-coming umpires, with A Badge umpire Shelly Hutchison attending to mentor and coach the umpires who will take part.

“So it’s a big day for our development – it’s all about development,” Mrs Kenny said.

There will be a canteen throughout the day.

The event is made possible with the sponsorship of Club Forbes, who continue their support, and Netball NSW regional manager Brooke Berg will be there.

NetSetGo wraps up for winter this weekend too, with presentations and a sausage sizzle on Saturday.

While the weekend marks the end of this year’s netball it also marks an exciting beginning for the club with works to begin on major court renovations next week.

One row of courts has been replaced to date, now the middle row of courts is to be dug up and replaced with three new netball courts and a convertible netball / basketball court.