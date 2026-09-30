Murrumburrah girls are knockout winners

Murrumburrah Public School’s girls rugby sevens team have been crowned state champions once again, following a successful trip to Sydney last week. Competing in the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) knockout competition, the local girls notched up two wins to take home the title for the second year running. The rugby sevens knockout has been running for just five years, and despite no rugby sevens being played locally the girls have etched their name on the shield once again. Their first match was a semi-final against Warialda Public School, near Armidale. The MPS girls found their groove early on, running in four tries in the 20-0 victory. This set up a grand final showdown against Wiripaang Public School, near Newcastle, a match that saw the girls fall behind early on. A try to Wiripaang from the kickoff forced the team to regroup, which they did, scoring three of the next four tries to go up 15-10. It looked like Wiripaang would level the scores late in the game, but a brilliant try saving tackle sealed the win for MHS. Their campaign began way back in July with a 20-5 win over Temora, followed by 20-10 victory over Tahmoor in August. The mixed rugby union team also made the trip up, coming home with a solid fourth-place finish. The rugby union team also travelled to Sydney and put up a brave fight in their two matches against Tamworth and Kingscliff. They were unable to come away on the winning side, but come home with an admirable fourth place result. The team won their way into the finals with wins over Minnamurra, Young and Temora to finish with three wins and two losses overall.