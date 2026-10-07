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More silverware for Hawkettes

<p>INSET: The five girls who travelled to Sydney to represent the Canberra Region came home with the title. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>INSET: The five girls who travelled to Sydney to represent the Canberra Region came home with the title. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

INSET: The five girls who travelled to Sydney to represent the Canberra Region came home with the title. PHOTO: Supplied

Hawkettes still hungry for more success.
Russ Haylock
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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