More silverware for Hawkettes

The offseason hasn’t slowed down the premiership winning Harden Hawkettes, with five players travelling to Sydney to represent the Canberra Region at the Westpac Blues Tag Representative Gala Day. The Hawkettes were represented by Clare Smith, Emma James, Taylah Wilson, Tamsyn Ritchie and Grace Smith. Wins over Macarthur (Group 6), Manly, Cronulla and a combined Woodbridge Cup team laid their pathway into the gala day grand final. In a defence heavy finale it was Clare Smith who found her way over the line to hand Canberra Region the 4-0 win over Central Coast. Clare also travelled to the Gold Coast to represent NSW in OzTag, her team proving too strong for the Queenslanders and winning the series 4-0. The Club also held their presentations last month, acknowledging their top senior performers this season. The best and fairest award was shared for the Hawks, with Casey Wall and Jack Nicholls crowned equal winners, while Georgia Smith won the award for the Hawkettes, with Emma James named runner-up. The remainder of the award winners are listed here; Hawks Awards Coaches Award – Josh Fogg Best Back – Jack Nicholls Best Forward – Steve Anderson Players’ Player – Corey Lucas Most Consistent – Corey Lucas Best All-Rounder – Jayden Cutting Hawkettes Awards Grand final winner Taylah Wilson picked up the most consistent award at the Club's presentation night. PHOTO: Ryan Long Coaches Award – Josie Davis Best Back – Emma James Best Forward – Kate Menz Best Defender – Chloe Ward Players’ Player – Clare Smith Most Consistent – Taylah Wilson Club Awards Club Person of the Year – Jason and Jodie Pollard Players of the Finals – Jarrod Sharman, Emma James and Clare Smith Matthew Brown Memorial for Dedication and Commitment – Jarrod Sharman and Tamsyn Ritchie Paul Potts Memorial for Rising Star - Sam Emms Reg Cullen Senior Player of the Year – Matt Holmes