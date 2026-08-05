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Boorowa Clay Target Club's July Memorial Shoot remembers two former club members who played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the Club.

The competition featured the 25 target Handicap Barry Cooper Memorial, and the 75 target Dennis Smith Memorial events.

These two gentlemen are remembered by the club each year at this event and members of both of their families were in attendance.

The program began with the 25 target Barry Cooper Memorial handicap. Three competitors were tied on 23/25 and had to shoot off for the first second and third places.

Nick Haridemos from from Canberra won the event with a score of 23/25 4/4 and his name will now be included on the perpetual trophy.

Second place in the Handicap went to Floyd Cummings from Boorowa 23/25 (4/5) and Third Place was Justin Smith also from the Boorowa club with a score of 23/25 (3/5). Casey Cooper and Barry’s two grandchildren made the presentations.

The second event of the day was the 75 target Dennis Smith Memorial Championship consisting of 15 targets double barrel, 15 targets single barrel, 15 targets point score and 15 pairs double rise. With a little bit of something for everyone this is always a popular event.

Dennis Smith’s daughter Angela made the presentations to all the winners and placegetters for the Dennis Smith Memorial event.

The overall winner who took home the sash and will have his name engraved on the Trophy was Tony O’Leary from Cowra Gun Club.

Tony skinned the event with a score of 98/105 a well-deserved win from a top-class competitor.

The best in AA grade was David Caccioppoli from Tumut with as core of 93/105. Second place in AA was tied between Justin Smith and Peter Bradford both Boorowa shooters tied on 89/105 who elected to split the prize money.

Nick Haridemos Handicap Winner with the Cooper family

Giulio Serafin was the best in A grade with a score of 94/105 second place in A went to Christopher Oehm 88/105 another Boorowa clean sweep. The winner in B grade was Boorowa Clay target Clubs Roslyn Bradford with an impressive score of 92/105.

Darryl Reed from Majura Park Gun Club took out second place with a score of 86/105. Mervyn Campbell another stalwart Boorowa member was the best in C grade with a score of 82/105 and Hayley Goodwin from Sydney and Paul Parker from Boorowa shared second both tied on 66/105

The overall High Gun was won by Tony O’Leary scoring 117/130 for the day, The Veterans High Gun for the day was won by Giulio Serafin from the Boorowa Club with a score of 114/130. Roslyn Bradford from Boorowa won the ladies High Gun with a score of 111/130.

Boorowa Clay Target Clubs next competition shoot will be held on Saturday 22 August. The program will feature The South West Shooting Supplies 50 target Handicap and the 50 target Point Score Club Championship. The shoot will commence at 11.00am.

A big thankyou to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the competition.

Did you know that Boorowa Gun Club actively helps new shooters to get started. One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club. If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting,

Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting). All ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed

The club is located on Ballyryan Road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags.