Boorowa dancer Harper James-Pye is heading to the Sunshine Coast this month after qualifying for the TFT Schoolaerobics National Championships, one of the biggest events on the Australian schoolaerobics calendar.

Harper, who trains with the Leanne Sims Academy of Dance in Young, has been dancing since she was four.

She competes as part of a six-girl troupe from the academy, performing alongside teammates she has trained alongside for years.

The group recently travelled to Sydney, where they won two state championships in Primary Jazz Troupe and Primary Lyrical Troupe and secured their place at nationals.

The troupe will now compete at the national championships on the Sunshine Coast, taking on the best teams from every state.

Harper's mother, Emma Pye, said making nationals was an incredibly proud moment for the family.

"I think back to the shy little girl who first started dancing, I can hardly believe how far she has come," Mr Pye said.

"Dance has given her confidence, courage and friendships.

"Seeing Harper step onto that stage with confidence makes my heart so full.

"I'm proud of her for making it to nationals, but even more proud of the person she has grown into along the way.

"Watching her grow has been one of my greatest joys, and I couldn't be prouder to be her mum."

Ms Pye said Harper was filled with joy when the results came through and she realised she was headed to Queensland and has been counting down the days ever since.

Schoolaerobics is Australia's largest inter-school sport aerobics competition, with divisions spanning Future Legends, Primary, Secondary and Old Skool (Alumni), and streams ranging from Novice to Elite.

The National Championships bring together top teams from across the country each year.

This year's event runs from Saturday 29 August to Wednesday 2 September at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre, Novotel Resort, Twin Waters.

Last year's championships in Hobart drew about 2000 competitors from across the country, performing in more than 1000 routines over five days.