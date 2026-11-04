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Junior Devils do Harden proud at Super 7s

<p>The Under 13s girls, who scored a last-minute try in their grand final to secure the win.</p>\\n
<p>The Under 13s girls, who scored a last-minute try in their grand final to secure the win.</p>\\n

The Under 13s girls, who scored a last-minute try in their grand final to secure the win.

Under 13s girls come home with the win in Wagga
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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