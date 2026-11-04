Junior Devils do Harden proud at Super 7s

Four Harden Junior Red Devils teams travelled to Wagga Wagga last weekend to compete in the ACTJRU Super 7s competition. The Club were represented by boys and girls Under 13s, as well as the Under 15s and Under 17s boys in a busy weekend of rugby. The Under 13s girls were the stars of the show, coming from behind to win 20-17 in their grand final against Wagga. As for the boys, they improved with every game to finish third overall when the final whistle was blown on Sunday afternoon. The Under 15s came out all guns blazing on the first day, and were not defeated until the grand final, where injuries and fatigue caught up to them. The Under 17s, like the 13s, may have started a touch slow, but improved as the weekend went on. Despite traditional rugby season wrapping up two months ago, the performances show the enthusiasm for the sport in Harden. Players from Boorowa, Young and Cootamundra also strapped on the boots, as did players from as far as Yenda, making it a big family weekend for the Club.