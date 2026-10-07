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Jenkins named Dally M winger of the year

<p>Panthers star Tom Jenkins alongside his Mum Peta. PHOTO: Peta Jenkins</p>\\n
<p>Panthers star Tom Jenkins alongside his Mum Peta. PHOTO: Peta Jenkins</p>\\n

Panthers star Tom Jenkins alongside his Mum Peta. PHOTO: Peta Jenkins

30 tries, a shared medal and a big night out for a Boorowa boy
Dean Franklin
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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