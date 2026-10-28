Ingleburn bowlers roll into Boorowa for a friendly game

Ingleburn Travelling Bowlers took on Boorowa Dean Franklin The Ingleburn Travelling Bowlers made a stop in Boorowa on Saturday 24 October, taking on local bowlers in a day of friendly competition at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. The club put out a call on 20 October for 10 locals to take on 10 visitors, inviting seasoned bowlers and social players alike to give the Ingleburn crew some “good old-fashioned Boorowa hospitality”. The visitors arrived early and joined locals for the Pink Breakfast for breast cancer before the 10am start. In the end, nine bowlers from Ingleburn and 11 from Boorowa took to the green, playing two rinks of triples and two rinks of pairs.