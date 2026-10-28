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Ingleburn bowlers roll into Boorowa for a friendly game

Ingleburn Travelling Bowlers took on Boorowa
Ingleburn Travelling Bowlers took on Boorowa
Ingleburn Travelling Bowlers took on Boorowa
Pink breakfast and a 10am start for a day of friendly bowls
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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