On Wednesday 8 July, the Indoor bowls Club had 14 players attend. We played two games of 10 ends, with the winners of each game playing each other and the runners up playing each other.

The final winners were Wal Penfold, Mary Storm and John Jones with 2 wins and 21 points. Runners up were Christine Jones, Andrew Lesiuk, Sandra Holmes and Milli Briggs with one win, one loss with 25 points.

New members are always welcome. Indoor Bowls playing times are: Monday afternoons at 1pm for a 1:30pm start. Wednesday nights 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

For more information call Barry on 0400987684