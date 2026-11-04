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Hornets hammer Bulls

<p>Dean Bourlet took three wickets against the Coota Bulls on Saturday. PHOTOS: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Dean Bourlet took three wickets against the Coota Bulls on Saturday. PHOTOS: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Dean Bourlet took three wickets against the Coota Bulls on Saturday. PHOTOS: Russ Haylock

Harden make light work of small chase to rocket up the competition ladder
Russ Haylock
November 4, 2026 • 04:00

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