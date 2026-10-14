Hornets fall short against Stockinbingal

The Harden Hornets fought hard but couldn't overcome Stockinbingal in their opening round clash at Tim Doolan Oval on Saturday. The start was delayed and the match was reduced to 30 overs due to a wet pitch, with Stockinbingal skipper Nick Holt winning the toss and electing to bowl. There was plenty of bounce on offer for opening bowlers Harvey Holt and Ted Caldwell, with Danny Arabin deciding attack was the best defence and swinging hard straight away. His partner Jayden Steele (8) was more conservative, however both offered chances in the first two overs and Stockinbingal were unable to hang on. Eventually Holt won the battle when Arabin (9) skied one into the leg side, with Jack Caldwell settling underneath and taking the catch. Scoring remained difficult throughout, with Beau Abnett holding the innings together with 20 from 61 balls. There was a late flurry of big hitting, but Stockinbingal held their chances to limit the Hornets to 8/72 after their 30 overs. Holt (2/9) and Jack Caldwell (2/11) were the best of the bowlers, while spinners Jett Johnson (1/11), Henry Hunt (1/15) and Jessy Fisher (1/15) all contributed. In reply Ethan Abnett (1/6) gave Harden the ideal start, bowling Russ Haylock for 2 on the last ball of the first over. His opening partner Beau Bourlet (1/5) knocked Aaron Cronin over for a duck shortly after to put the visitors in trouble early. Jack Caldwell’s innings from number four proved to be the difference, and alongside opener Michael Cronin they got the chase back on track. Caldwell struck an unbeaten 42 while Cronin chipped in 14 before being dismissed by Harry Power (1/4) late in the game. Jessy Fisher then joined Caldwell and the two knocked off the chase with seven wickets and nine overs remaining. Dropped chances and too many dot balls cost Harden in the end, but there were plenty of positives to take forward for the young side. The Hornets travel to Boorowa to face the Big Bottles in a local derby next weekend, while Stockinbingal have their first home game against Coota Bulls B Grade.