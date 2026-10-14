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Hornets fall short against Stockinbingal

<p>Beau Bourlet steams in for the Harden Hornets. </p>\\n
<p>Beau Bourlet steams in for the Harden Hornets. </p>\\n

Beau Bourlet steams in for the Harden Hornets.

Opening bowlers show promise for season ahead
Russ Haylock
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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