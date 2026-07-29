The Harden Hawks have shown top form again over the weekend with both grades returning from Canberra with strong wins against the Nrrth Canberra Bears.

In what was a top of the table clash for both the men's and women's matches, the Hawks were able to claim a 24-10 win, while the Hawkettes claimed a 38-4 win.

Hawks' Nick Halls said it was a good day because in both comps the Hawks were sitting on top of the ladder and the Bears were sitting in second so it was very important to put a little gap on the other team before the semis.

In the men's match, the Bears did make Harden work for it, which Mr Halls said was to be expected with a top of the table clash.

"It was a good result. we were very happy with that," he said.

Mr Halls puts the win down to a great team performance rather than just individual efforts, and it is that time of the year where everyone has put their ego away to do what's best for the team.

Looking forward they will be taking on the Boorowa Rovers this weekend, which Mr Halls said is always a tough match up.

Mr Halls said no matter where Boorowa is sitting on the ladder, they always get up to put on a strong performance against Harden.

In the women's match, Hawkettes' Georgia Smith said some of the highlights of the match included the Hawkettes going out there and stick their structure that they've been working on.

"It's been our game plan to go out there and go hard and fast, try and get on top in the first half and then do what we can to cruise through the back of the second half," she said.

"We did that and we held our defence really well again, which was something we've all ben working on as well."

Ms Smith said the weekend's win was a team effort, which has been what they have been aiming for.

Up this weekend the Hawkettes will be up against Boorowa, which Ms Smith is expecting a tough game ahead as they also will have a few key players out.

While she is hopeful they can claim another win, Ms Smith said Boorowa won't make it easy on them.