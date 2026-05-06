The Boorowa Picnic Race Club has hosted another great day out by the track on Saturday, 2 May with a great crowd turning up to the Showground to cheer on their favourites.

Boorowa Picnic Race Club's Megan Shea said it was a great day out and was well attended with an estimated 1000 people through the track.

While they were down one race, Ms Shea said the action on the track was good and the other races made up for the scratched race.

Ms Shea said they had great weather on the day and wanted to thank everyone who showed up to support the races for their attendance.

Along with all the action on the track, the Picnic Races also featured fashions on the field, which saw some strong entries.

In a post to Facebook, the Boorowa Picnic Race Club's committee president extended a thank you to everyone who helped make the 2026 Boorowa Picnic Races such a successful and memorable event.

As well as thanking the attendees for their support of country racing in Boorowa, the Club's president said they would like to thank the sponsors for their contributions which plays a vital role in ensuring the continued success and growth of the Races.

A thank you was also extended to the jockeys, trainers, owners, and racing participants for helping deliver an exciting day of racing.

Among the winners on the day were:

Community Bank Boorowa - Branch of Bendigo Bank Conditional Picnic Handicap was won by Megaflash, trained by Steve Cunningham and ridden by Paul Zerafa.

Ron Finemore Transport, Flemings Rural, Hawk Hill Class B Handicap was won by Queen Kicker. trained by Debbie Prest and ridden by Ashley Boyd.

Dunk Insurance Boorowa Picnic Cup was won by Ceremonious, trained by Leon and Troy Corstens and Will Larkin, ridden by Leigh Taylor.

Thompsons Rural Supplies, Stonehaven Furniture, Courthouse Hotel, Endeavour Meats Maiden Plate was won by Bold Bender, trained by Connie Greigand ridden by Amber Collins.

Ranvet, Newhaven Park Boorowa Picnic Sprint was won by Human Shield, trained by Warren Ganderton and ridden by Dylan Parrott.