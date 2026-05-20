Players from Harden Junior Rugby Club have had a great weekend of rugby when they took part in Albury's rugby gala day.

Seven teams from the Harden Junior Rugby Club made the trek down to Albury for the full gala day which was played on Sunday, 17 May.

Harden Junior Rugby Club's Jeremy Martin said full gala fays such as this usually happen at bigger towns, and this weekend also saw a gather around with senior games playing on Friday and Saturday, with the juniors playing on Sunday.

Mr Martin said this allowed for the seniors to mingle in with their junior clubs and really gets the kids involved.

While it may be a fair bit of travelling for smaller towns like Harden and Young, Mr Martin said it is really good to get all the teams there at the same grounds and mingle in together.

Harden Junior Rugby Club are joined by players from Boorowa, Crookwell and Cootamundra in the older age groups.

Mr Martin said it is great they can welcome the junior players from other towns and is a win win for everyone as the players move up into senior rugby and move to play with their home town clubs.

The youngest teams which the club took to the gala day were the Under 7s and Under 8s who both played non competitive games.

Mr Martins said they are usually non competitive as these age groups are focused on introducing the players into the game and learn the skills, which would serve as a pathway into tackle or tag.

In the competitive matches, the Harden Junior Rugby Club had pretty solid results across all age groups, coming away with mostly wins and one draw.

The under 10s mixed tackle squad won both games, defeating Griffith 30-5 and Albury 43 -0.

Harden's Under 12's mixed tackle squad also faced off against Albury and Griffith, defeating both teams 50-0.

In the Under 14s matches, Mr Martin said Harden had a really hard slog against Temora, defeating them 33-14.

Harden's Under 14's followed this up with a 50-5 win over Leeton.

Despite being slightly short on players, the Under 16's squad won both games, defeating Wagga 21-17.

The second game the Under 16s played a modified 10s game against Temora 50-0.

Mr Martin said as they were short, it was good of Wagga to lend them a few players, and in the second match Harden lent some players to Temora so they could play a modified 10s match.

In the under 10's try tag, Harden had a 30-all draw against Young, and a 25-15 win against Cootamundra.

Mr Martin said while it is not about the results the kids were having fun facing off against the bigger towns and enjoying the rugby.

Coming up next for the club is a half gala day in a fortnight hosted in Young which will see clubs from Young, Harden West Wyalong and Cootamundra coming to take part.

Mr Martin said these half gala days are good as they bring teams from other towns into one place for a day of footy.