The Boorowa Rugby Club are celebrating back-to-back premiership triumphs, defeating the Harden Red Devils 10-8 in Saturday’s South West Fuels Cup grand final.

In front of a bumper crowd at Boorowa Rugby Club the Goldies put together a well-rounded performance to seal a second straight grand final win over Harden.

The match was an arm-wrestle from the onset, with the Devils winning the battle of possession early on.

Devils fly half Liam Rowntree’s first shot at a penalty goal was waved away, but he made amends in the 24th minute to give Harden the early advantage.

Goldies winger James Green returned the favour to level the scores before a Boorowa breakthrough on the stroke of half time.

A late offload from prop Tom Richardson put Dylan Piper-Bye into space and close to the line out wide, with the Goldies then winning a penalty and electing to play on.

This proved to be a masterstroke, with George Chudleigh fighting his way over to score and Green adding the extras to put the hosts up 10-3 at the break.

The second half saw the Goldies forwards go to work, playing with patience and physicality as the Devils battled despite injuries to stay in the fight.

When given opportunities Harden showed their attacking flair and found their way over through Logan Haydon in the corner with less than ten minutes to spare.

Rowntree’s kick from the sideline and into the wind was unsuccessful, with Boorowa holding on to take home the trophy once again.

Boorowa Rugby Club president Adam Hick spoke proudly of the team’s efforts after the match.

“All credit to our boys, we dug in when we had to and we were able to hold Harden off in the first half and score towards the end of the first half.”

Second rower Chudleigh was named Player of the Final, with his try setting up the lead with the wind behind them in the second stanza.

“His work rate across the paddock is phenomenal, he makes a lot of tackles and carries and really sets the tone for us,” Hick said.

The Boorowa Rugby Club will hold their presentation night on Saturday 5 September with all encouraged to celebrate another season of silverware for the Goldies.