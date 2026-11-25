Cowra golfer Troy Jeffs is the 2026 Boorowa Open champion, while Boorowa's Vince Lesslie took out the net title on a countback. Jeffs carded a gross 66 at Ryan's Creek, six shots clear of runner-up Mitch Grange of Binalong on 72. Boorowa's Roger Mason was third on 74. Binalong's Michael Patterson and Ryan Ings and Cromer's Matt Crowe shared fourth on 75. A field of 40 players took part across Saturday and Sunday, made up of 38 men, one woman and one junior. Boorowa members were joined by strong contingents from Cowra Golf Club, Binalong Golf Club and Harden Golf Club, as well as a Sydney-based player. The net result was the closest of the weekend. Lesslie, Mason and Jeffs all finished on a net 62, with Lesslie winning the countback and Mason taking second. Jeffs was third. Michael Croker (63) and Adam Dewar (64) rounded out the top five, all from Boorowa. Di Sykes recorded the best women's score of the competition with a 102 (72 net). Binalong's Tyler Borchard led the juniors with a 99 (78 net). Mitch Lesslie won the long drive on Saturday, while Mitch Grange and Adam Dewar took the nearest-the-pin prizes. On Sunday, Jason Stuart claimed the long drive and one nearest-the-pin, with Kel Gorham winning the other. The club thanked all members, visitors and sponsors for making the event a success, calling it another building block for 2027. Ladies Report Jo McKay, Leanne Farrell, Felicity Corcoran, Di Sykes, Jenny Twarloh and Trina McGrath. Boorowa Ladies Golf Club wrapped up its 2026 season on Saturday 21 November with a nine-hole stableford competition and a festive Christmas lunch. Trophy donors, current players and past players gathered at the club to celebrate the year. Frances Brewer was awarded the Veterans Medal for continuing to play in her 80th year, something her fellow golfers said they all aspire to do. The club recognised the players who competed consistently throughout the season, as well as the committee and the members who turn up each week and enjoy the challenge. Members also thanked the volunteers who give their time and expertise to keep the course in top condition. The volunteers are continually looking for ways to improve the facility, and their efforts are very much appreciated. Holly’s Cafe has been operating at the club this year, providing a well-earned coffee after a round and, on Saturday, the Christmas lunch. The players thanked Kimberley and her staff for looking after them so well. Saturday’s nine-hole stableford Overall winner: Jo Mackay A grade: Jenny Twarloh B grade: Trina McGrath Annual awards Birdies: Hazel Gardiner Gobbles: Leeanne Farrell (first), Jenny Twarloh and Felicity Corcoran (equal second), Trish Ryan (third) Pam Good Putting Trophy: Jenny Twarloh (first), Felicity Corcoran (second), Trina McGrath (third) Eclectic: Jenny Twarloh (first), Trina McGrath (second), Felicity Corcoran (third) Most Improved: Di Sykes (first), Trina McGrath (second), Felicity Corcoran (third)