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Boorowa team wins World Sand Greens Championship Pro-Am

<p>A Community Bank Boorowa team took out the World Sand Green Championship Pro-Am. PHOTO: Wendy Tuckerman MP</p>\\n
<p>A Community Bank Boorowa team took out the World Sand Green Championship Pro-Am. PHOTO: Wendy Tuckerman MP</p>\\n

A Community Bank Boorowa team took out the World Sand Green Championship Pro-Am. PHOTO: Wendy Tuckerman MP

Community Bank Boorowa team tops the Pro-Am field at Binalong
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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