Boorowa golfers gather for Pink Day

The Boorowa golfing ladies had a huge day on Sunday 18 October, with three perpetual trophies, a nine-hole competition and a Pink Day for breast cancer all on the program. Nine players contested the Canemumbola Cup over 27 holes. They also competed for the Marie Martin Putting Trophy and the Bindi Cup over 18 holes. The club described the day as the best and worst of times. There was some outstanding golf, but Ryan’s Creek also claimed a win on the day. Felicity Corcoran won the Canemumbola Cup, which was donated by the Dwyer family. Bev Good presented the cup along with a gift. The runners-up were Del Greig (C Grade), Kate Crisp (B Grade) and Hazel Gardiner (A Grade). Leeanne Farrell won the Marie Martin Putting Trophy. Bev Good presented it with a gift donated by Teena McGrath. The runners-up were Nicky Merriman (C Grade), Kate Crisp (B Grade) and Hazel Gardiner (A Grade). Trina McGrath won the Bindi Cup. The runners-up were Nicky Merriman (C Grade), Kate Crisp (B Grade) and Felicity Corcoran (A Grade). Jo Mackay won the nine-hole competition and also took home the lucky door prize, which was donated by Felicity Corcoran. The club gave special mentions to two players: Trish Ryan, who played in her first 27-hole competition. Del Greig, who is in her 90s and still completed all 27 holes. The club congratulated all golfers and trophy winners, and also thanked trophy donors Bev Good and Teena McGrath.