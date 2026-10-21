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Boorowa golfers gather for Pink Day

<p>Kate Chrisp, Jo McKay, Del Greig, Felicity Corcoran, Nicky Merriman and Hazel Gardiner PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Kate Chrisp, Jo McKay, Del Greig, Felicity Corcoran, Nicky Merriman and Hazel Gardiner PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Kate Chrisp, Jo McKay, Del Greig, Felicity Corcoran, Nicky Merriman and Hazel Gardiner PHOTO: Supplied

Golfer in her 90s plays 27 holes as perpetual trophies are decided
Dean Franklin
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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