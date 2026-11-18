Bob Styles has continued his era of dominance at Boorowa Golf Club, taking out his 20th men’s club championship by 11 strokes. Styles finished with a four-round gross score of 287, ahead of Jason Stuart on 298 and Graham Jones on 300. His previous title came in 2014, and no championships were played between 2015 and 2024, so winning again 12 years later is a remarkable achievement for the life member. Styles had the low gross score in three of the four rounds and never looked in trouble after round 2, building his lead each round. Jones took out the net overall title with 252, while Graham Murray won B Grade by 24 strokes with a gross 319. Mitch Cassells held on to win C Grade by four strokes with 350, and also claimed the C Grade net title with 262. Greg Atkins won the B Grade net title on a countback from Murray after both finished on 267. In the daily results, Styles posted a gross 69 on Saturday 14 November, while Murray had the best net score of 59. Graham Traynor won the long drive on the 9th and 18th, and Jones took the nearest-the-pin on the 4th and 13th and the 8th and 17th. On Sunday 15 November, Stuart led the gross scores with a 74 and Brendan McGrath took the net with a 56. Stuart also won the long drive and the nearest-the-pin on the 4th and 13th, while Gus Clements won the 8th and 17th. George Manion was the junior round of the day, with 98 gross and 65 net. The club congratulated all 11 players who completed the four rounds, calling it a building block for future years, and thanked the other members and visitors who took part. The club now turns its attention to the 2026 Boorowa Open on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November. Anyone with a Golf Australia handicap can play on either day, but only once, to suit neighbouring clubs and their competition days. Players are asked to arrive at noon for a 12:30pm shotgun start. Men and women are encouraged to attend, and the cost is $20 per player.