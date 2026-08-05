The Boorowa Goldies are ready to take on a strong Harden side this Saturday for the major semi finals.

The Goldies solidified their place as minor premiers after defeating the Temora Tuskers 40- 21 during a fiercely contested game last weekend.

Unfortunately for the Goldilocks, the Temora Tuskerettes proved to be too strong, defeating the home side 60-22.

Boorowa's Adam Hick said while it was a good win against Temora for the men, the visitors certainly made them work for it.

He said the match was a pretty good wakeup call for the Goldies as Temora came out of the blocks firing and put two quick tries on the scoreboard in the first five minutes.

However the Goldies were able to get back to their structure and game plan, grinding their way back into it.

"It's certainly not something we can afford to be doing against harden on the weekend. We can't be playing catch up footy like that," he said.

While he did say it was a bit of a slow start for them, the boys did pretty well to reign it back in and play consistent footy.

In the women's match, Boorowa were a little short on players, with Mr Hick saying Temora were pretty good to lend a couple of players so they could have a competitive game and play full teams.

"Certainly a very skillful and well built team. They were just a little bit too good for us," he said.

Looking forward to the major semi final match against Harden this Saturday, Mr Hick said they will be a tough one to beat and always a tough competition against Harden.

While they were able to get over Harden during the last time they clashed, Mr Hick said the Goldies won't be taking Harden lightly and it should be a really competitive game of footy.

This weekend will see a jam packed day of footy at the Boorowa Showground with both the Rovers and Goldies playing at home, as well as the Junior League on in the morning.