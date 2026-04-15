Despite struggling to field numbers, the Boorowa Goldies have started their season with a win against the Condobolin Rams during their first round match up on Saturday, 11 April.

The Goldies travelled to Condobolin with a squad of 15, with no one on the bench.

Boorowa's Adam Hick said all of the players had to put in a full 80 minute effort which was a test of the squad's fitness.

Mr Hick said it was a good win, but Condobolin are a well improved team and are always good playing at home.

"It's great to see a bit of tight competition," he said.

Boorowa were first to put points on the board with two quick tries by Keagan Size and Toby McGrath.

Condobolin were able to keep the game close, putting a try on the scoreboard before half time to make the score 10-5.

Leading into the second half Mark Popplin was able to widen the score between the two club at 17-10.

The Goldies kept the pressure up and were able to solidify the win with a last minute try by James Green to bring the score to 22-10 and grabbing the bonus point for Boorowa.

This weekend coming will see Boorowa hosting the Grenfell Goannas in both men's and women's grades at home.

This Saturday's match will be the Goldilocks' first hit out for the season in the regular rounds.

The Boorowa Goldies will also be hosting their Old Gold Day which will see past players coming down for a game., which Mr Hick said should be a good day out.