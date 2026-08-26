The Harden Red Devils have gone down in a classic South West Fuels Cup grand final, with the Boorowa Goldies going back-to-back with a 10-8 triumph.

In front of a bumper crowd at Boorowa Rugby Club the Goldies outlasted the Devils to seal a second straight grand final win.

The match was an arm-wrestle from the onset, with the Devils winning the battle of possession early on.

Devils fly half Liam Rowntree’s first shot at a penalty goal was waved away, but he made amends in the 24th minute to give Harden the early advantage.

Goldies winger James Green returned the favour to level the scores before a Boorowa breakthrough on the stroke of half time.

A late offload from prop Tom Richardson put Dylan Piper-Bye into space and close to the line out wide, with the Goldies then winning a penalty and electing to play on.

This proved to be a masterstroke, with George Chudleigh fighting his way over to score and Green adding the extras to put the hosts up 10-3 at the break.

The second half saw the Goldies forwards go to work, playing with patience and physicality as the Devils battled despite injuries to stay in the fight.

When given opportunities Harden showed their attacking flair and found their way over through Logan Haydon in the corner with less than ten minutes to spare.

Rowntree’s kick from the sideline and into the wind was unsuccessful, with Boorowa holding on to take home the trophy once again.

Harden Rugby Club president Charlie Brown spoke proudly of the Devils success across the board this season, but that coming up short in the grand final was tough to take.

“They’re a bloody good outfit, and it shows why they’ve won two in a row,” Charlie said.

“Another five or ten minutes, we were coming home with a pretty wet sail and we might have got over them.

“Two points is tight, but close enough isn’t quite good enough in that scenario.”

Harden celebrated their 50th year and were the only Club to make the finals with both their men’s and women’s teams.

The Devils will now celebrate the season that was with their AGM followed by a presentation at the Harden Country Club on Friday August 28.