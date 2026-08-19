It was very pleasing to have such a great turnout off members at the annual general meeting of the Young Croquet Club last week.

With a couple of changes everyone agreed it is a strong group to take the club into the next twelve months, the following elected are: President - Leonia Druitt, Vice President - Raigh McCoy, Secretary - Norma McLennan and Treasurer - Terry Mulligan.

Committee: Peter Druitt. Neil Wilkes. Fay Slater, Judy Scelly, and Toni Weymouth,

There been plenty of items up for discussion such as the October and March Carnivals.

These two fixtures draw entries from far and wide to the town for five days which the club and business both benefit from.

Other items up for discussion were the in house competitions for the year.

The executive advises that the Braes Shield will commence early September, depending on player numbers.

Names on the board please.

Six members will travel to Queanbeyan in early September to contest the Farrier Shield,

The Young Croquet Club has welcomed new members.

Two of whom need special mention, Malcolm McDonald and Graham Graaff from Harden

Both travel to Young to play up to three times a week, Graham already had experience at playing association Croquet in Sydney before moving to Harden

Malcolm is another matter, having never played before, He is a natural and has really got the knack and is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

The Croquet club is to be found on Jack Bond Oval in Binalong Street, Young. It is known for three well maintained lawns and facilities.

Play is on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and at any other time by appointment.

Croquet is still the most economical sport to play, with a membership of $75 per year.