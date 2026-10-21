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Hornets sting Boorowa in first win of the season

<p>Hornets opening bowler Beau Bourlet was on target against the Big Bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Hornets opening bowler Beau Bourlet was on target against the Big Bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Hornets opening bowler Beau Bourlet was on target against the Big Bottles. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Jeffrey Brown's 97 backed up by strong bowling performance
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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