Hornets sting Boorowa in first win of the season

The Harden Hornets have entered the winners column for the first time this season with a dominant 127-run win over the Boorowa Big Bottles. Openers Jayden Steele and Danny Arabin got the Hornets off to a solid start, posting a stand of 60 before Steele was dismissed for 19. Angus Campbell was the next man in, and was alongside Arabin when he reached his half-century. A run out soon after cut Arabin's innings short, out for 51 in a knock that includes three fours and three sixes. Captain Jeffrey Brown stepped out to bat at second drop, on the mend from the ankle injury that hampered his batting the week before. The Hornets skipper smashed 10 fours and three sixes on his way to an unbeaten 97, with Campbell (30) and Harry Singh (30*) supporting him. Harden reached 3/237 at the end of their 40 overs, with Alfie Shean (1-5) the best of the Boorowa bowlers. Young quicks Ethan Abnett (3-12) and Beau Bourlet (1-16) were on target early once again, reducing Boorowa to 3-22 early on. A run out and another wicket for Abnett made matters worse for Boorowa, with the score at 5-25. A burst of three wickets from Lachlan Barrett put them into more trouble, with Jack Allen (1-5) chiming in to make it 9-39 with an early finish on the cards. The Big Bottles were able to save face with a 71-run partnership for the last wicket, with obdurate number three Liam Payne (46) and last man Brendan Shean (40*) helping them to 110 all out. The Hornets have a bye this Saturday, while the Big Bottles travel to Cootamundra to take on Coota Bulls B Grade from 1:30pm.