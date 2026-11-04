Hat-trick for Henry

It was a successful weekend of cricket in Boorowa, with Under 11s bowler Henry Burton Taylor taking a hat-trick, and the seniors wrapping up an important win. Boorowa Big Bottles claimed a much needed victory over Bribbaree Rams in Round 4 of the senior competition at Boorowa Sports Ground on Saturday 31 October. Liam Payne was the standout, taking 5/7 from eight overs, four of them maidens, before finishing 53 not out off 46 balls with six fours. Matthew Canellis led the scoring with 60 off 35 balls, including five fours and five sixes, and James Green added 20 as Big Bottles were bowled out for 166 in 26.2 overs. Bribbaree was dismissed for 106 in 34.1 overs, with Harry Dymock taking 3/25 and Octavian Miller and Tom Carnell one wicket each. “It was a great win and badly needed,” a Boorowa Cricket Club spokesperson said. “Liam Payne did take 5/7 and backed it up with a half century. He had a big day out.” In the junior competition, Boorowa’s Under 13s posted 6/158 in 30 overs against Cato Strikers. George Manion made 32 not out off 22 balls and Archer Dowling hit 23 not out, including two sixes. Patrick Smith (1/1 from two overs), Thomas Scott (0/1 from two overs) and Angus Burton Taylor (2/6) helped keep the Strikers to 7/34, when they ran out of batters after 14.4 overs. In the Under 11s, Boorowa Wedgetails beat Boorowa Kookaburras by 14 runs, 122 to 108, at Boorowa Catholic School. Extras topped the scoring in both innings. Lachlan Halls hit 23 not out off 14 balls for the Wedgetails, while Henry Burton Taylor took 3/13 for the Kookaburras, including a hat-trick. Frederick Kelly (11 not out) and Maxwell Burton Taylor (9 not out) top-scored for the Kookaburras. Also in the Under 11s, Boorowa Kingfishers went down to GeckoSports-Nimbus Smashers 144 to 87 at Cullen Oval. Kaine Manion top-scored with 8 and Oscar Shean finished 5 not out. Arthur Allen was busy in the field, with two run-outs and a wicket with the ball, and Huon Merrett also took a wicket.