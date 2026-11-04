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Hat-trick for Henry

<p>Henry Burton-Taylor with his hat-trick ball. PHOTO Sam Burton-Taylor</p>\\n
<p>Henry Burton-Taylor with his hat-trick ball. PHOTO Sam Burton-Taylor</p>\\n

Henry Burton-Taylor with his hat-trick ball. PHOTO Sam Burton-Taylor

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