The South West Slopes Cricket League (SWSCL) senior competition is now six weeks old, with five rounds to go until the Christmas break. For our local Hilltops teams, the Harden Hornets have faired best so far, winning three of five games to sit in fourth place overall. The Burrangong Bears sit just behind them in fifth, having won three matches, with two no results and one forfeit. The Criterion Bin Chickens are eighth, while the Boorowa Big Bottles and the Bribbaree Rams sit in 12th and 13th respectively. With the bat, Angus Campbell has been the standout performer, scoring 152 runs for the Harden Hornets and being dismissed only once. Liam Payne from Boorowa has scored the same tally, while picking up five wickets at an average of 24. Other notable performers from the season with the bat so far include; Jack Woods (Burrangong) 117 runs @58.5, Jeffrey Brown (Harden) 104 runs @104 and Brendon Shean (Boorowa) 99 runs @ 49.5. With the ball young Hornets quick Beau Bourlet has been amongst the best of the bowlers, taking seven wickets at an average just north of 10. Keeping it in the family, Dean Bourlet has been in good form as well, taking six wickets so far at an average of 7.3. Other notable performers with the ball include; Lachlan Barrett (Harden) six wickets @4.2, Carl Ross (Criterion) five wickets @5.6 and Glenn Wild (Harden) five wickets @8.2. Forfeits and rainfall have both impacted the competition to date, with eight forfeits recorded and four matches declared no results. This weekend Harden will host Burrangong at Tim Doolan Oval, the Bin Chickens will travel to Temora to take on the Shamrock Leprechauns, while Bribbaree head to Cootamundra to play their B Grade, and Boorowa host Exies at home.