Boorowa cricketers went down in all five matches on Saturday 14 November, but the senior Big Bottles came within a whisker of an upset. The Big Bottles are now in Round 6, and were bowled out for 155 in 35.3 overs against Temora Bowling Club Tigers A Grade. Tom Carnell top-scored with 37, while Brendon Shean made 35 and Liam Payne 28. The Tigers chased the target down in 27.3 overs, finishing 7/156 to win by three wickets. Captain Oliver Miller led the attack with 2/38 from seven overs. James Green took 2/16 from five, and Carnell finished with 1/8 from 3.3 overs. Junior Cricket In the Under 13s (round 4), Boorowa made 5/162 chasing Gundagai Blue Tigers’ 2/185 and lost by 23 runs. George Manion retired on 35 with six fours and a six. William Cross made 21, while Patrick Smith and William Miller each added 18. Smith bowled four overs for 1/7, including a maiden, and Art Greig took 1/6 from three overs. In the Under 11s, the Wedgetails scored 0/140 against GeckoSports-Nimbus Smashers, who posted 229. Lachlan Halls finished 32 not out with three fours and three sixes, and Oakley Bennett was unbeaten on 22. Bennett also took 2/17 with the ball. The Kingfishers made 0/82 at Boorowa Sports Ground against the Rosellas, who scored 108. Arthur Allen retired on 12 and Kaine Manion was 10 not out. Kaine also took 2/10 from three overs, while Oscar Shean bowled a maiden. The Kookaburras scored 0/95 against Harden Hornets, who made 127 at Murrumburrah Public School. Patrick Corcoran retired on 23 and Maxwell Burton Taylor was unbeaten on 19. Austin Webb-Hart took 1/15. Next Saturday 21 November: Big Bottles v Temora Exies Renegades, 1:30pm, Boorowa Sports Ground Under-13s v Cato Strikers, 8:30am, Sawpit Gully Wedgetails v Harden Hornets, 8:30am, Boorowa Sports Ground Kingfishers v Jennings Mower/McCabe Blythe Warriors, 8:30am, Young Public School Kookaburras v Rosellas, 8:30am, Bradman Oval, Cootamundra