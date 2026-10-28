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Countback decides 100th Gungewalla Cup at Boorowa Golf Club

<p>Jason Stuart, 2026 Gungewalla Cup Champion - Will McGuiness and Mitch Lesslie PHOTO Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Jason Stuart, 2026 Gungewalla Cup Champion - Will McGuiness and Mitch Lesslie PHOTO Supplied</p>\\n

Jason Stuart, 2026 Gungewalla Cup Champion - Will McGuiness and Mitch Lesslie PHOTO Supplied

Wind, rain and a century of the ‘Gunge’ as players hit the course
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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