Countback decides 100th Gungewalla Cup at Boorowa Golf Club

Will McGuiness has won the 100th Gungewalla Cup at Boorowa Golf Club (BGC), taking the title on countback after tying with Roger Mason on 128 net. The 36-hole event on Sunday 25 October, for players with a handicap of 27 and under, was decided on the tightest of margins. Vince Lesslie finished third, and Bob Styles recorded the low gross score of 142. More than 72 players took part across the weekend, with wind and rain making for tricky conditions. In the Hagan Cup, played over 36 holes for players with a handicap above 27, Blake Anderson won from runner-up Chris Braid. Jason Stuart, 2026 Hagan Cup Champion - Blake Anderson and Mitch Lesslie PHOTO Supplied Josh Greig took out the 18-hole Ryan’s Creek Trophy, with Peter Donohoe second. Jason Stuart, 2026 Ryan's Creek Trophy Champion - Josh Greig and Mitch Lesslie PHOTO Supplied The Club said the winners of all three trophies were first-time winners. The weekend opened on Saturday 24 October with a two-person Ambrose. Chris Braid and Pep Croker won with 55.25 net, ahead of Chris Dwyer and Jason Stuart on 56.75 net. Josh and Anthony Greig were third on 57 net. Players then gathered at the Boorowa Rec Club for a Calcutta evening. Adam Dewar won the long drive on the 9th and 18th, Mitch Lesslie took nearest the pin on the 4th and 13th, and Graham Jones won nearest the pin on the 8th and 17th. In the other competition, Logan Mears (men) and Trina McGrath (women) won the long drive, Elliot Fisher took nearest the pin on the 4th and 13th, and Braid won it on the 8th and 17th. Graham Murray and Graham Traynor won off the stick on a countback of 64, ahead of Josh and Anthony Greig. In a statement after the event, the club thanked its volunteers, committee members and sponsors. “This volunteer-run club simply doesn’t exist without you,” the club said. It singled out Sharon and the team at the Boorowa Rec Club for their hospitality, Holly’s Cafe for keeping players fed, and BMA Auto and the Boorowa Hotel for their prizes. The club’s attention now turns to its Club Championships on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November, and Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November.